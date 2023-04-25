Texas Instruments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — DALLAS — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.71 billion. The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.85 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $4.38 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue in the range of $4.17 billion to $4.53 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.82 billion.

