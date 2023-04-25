Texas Instruments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.71 billion.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $4.38 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue in the range of $4.17 billion to $4.53 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.82 billion.
