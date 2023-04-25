TransUnion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $52.6 million.
The credit reporting company posted revenue of $940.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $913.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from 81 cents to 83 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $948 million to $958 million for the fiscal second quarter.
TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.49 to $3.62 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.89 billion.
_____
