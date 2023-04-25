TransUnion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $52.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $940.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $913.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from 81 cents to 83 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $948 million to $958 million for the fiscal second quarter.

TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.49 to $3.62 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.89 billion.

