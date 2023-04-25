Trustmark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Miss. — JACKSON, Miss. — Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $50.3 million.
The holding company for Trustmark National Bank posted revenue of $253.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $192.4 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.3 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRMK