UPS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.9 billion.
The package delivery service posted revenue of $22.93 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.94 billion.
UPS expects full-year revenue of $97 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS