Universal Health Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $4.5 million, or 32 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania, posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UHT