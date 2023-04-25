Universal Health Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The real estate investment trust, based in King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania, said it had funds from operations of $11.4 million, or 82 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $4.5 million, or 32 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania, posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UHT

GiftOutline Gift Article