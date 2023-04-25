Verizon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.91 billion.
The largest U.S. cellphone carrier posted revenue of $32.91 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.71 billion.
Verizon expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.85 per share.
