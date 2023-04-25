LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 04: Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey speaks during the Bank of England’s financial stability report press conference, at the Bank of England on August 4, 2022 in London, England. The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 1.75%, a 0.5% rise and the biggest jump for 27 years. (Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Photographer: WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe)

The UK’s latest inflation figures took investors and policymakers by surprise, and not in a good way. Consumer prices rose 10.1% in the year to March, higher than the 9.8% economists were expecting and down only slightly from 10.4% in the year to February. These headline figures are distorted and somewhat misleading, admittedly, but the underlying message is clear enough: Getting inflation back on target is going to require an unyielding commitment from the Bank of England.

Britain has had to contend with bigger swings in energy costs than other major economies. As a result of the war in Ukraine, gas prices surged by 129% and electricity by 67% over the past year. Starting next month, these spikes will start to drop out of the numbers. As a matter of simple arithmetic the headline inflation rate will fall. The trouble is, core inflation — excluding energy, food and other volatile components — is still running at more than 6%.

That’s higher than core inflation in the US and in the euro area, and far too high to allow a pause in the central bank’s monetary tightening.

Conditions in the labor market are especially troubling. Pay increases are lagging behind prices — private-sector earnings rose 6.9% in the three months to February compared with a year ago — but that’s still too high to get core inflation under control. By most measures, the jobs market is still very tight. The unemployment rate edged higher in February, but at 3.8% is still lower than it was before the pandemic. Vacancies have declined a little from their peak but remain much higher than three years ago. Adding to the squeeze, many workers have dropped out of the labor force and show no sign of coming back.

As if all that weren’t enough, labor unrest continues to press upward on wages and down on productivity growth. Strikes have hit railway and postal services, schools, hospitals, and government services. In some cases, public-sector workers can rightly claim that they’ve been treated unfairly. That doesn’t alter the fact that under current circumstances, their demands are helping to entrench high inflation.

Nurses have rejected a recent pay offer and are threatening to strike at the end of the month. Junior doctors might join them. Teachers plan to walk out later this month as well — a move that would force some parents to stay at home instead of going to work. The combination of diminished supply and still-buoyant demand is the opposite of what’s needed to get inflation down. If the government capitulates, its spending will rise further and the risk of a worsening wage-price spiral will only grow.

The Bank of England’s benchmark rate stands at 4.25%. Even on a forward-looking basis and measuring against core (not headline) inflation, that’s too low. Until recently, investors and analysts were contemplating a pause in further tightening, but the new figures have changed their minds. At its next policy meeting, the central bank needs to make clear that it’s willing to do what’s required.

The combination of tighter monetary policy and recurring labor stoppages is a dangerous one. It might yet tip the economy into the sharp recession the UK has so far avoided. Policymakers should be alert to this risk — and its human costs — but resolute all the same. Defeating inflation must remain their top priority.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.