Sergio Ermotti’s first mission in his second stint as UBS Group AG chief executive officer is political: He is campaigning to get the Swiss public behind the $3 billion-plus rescue of rival Credit Suisse AG. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That was the aim of Ermotti’s first earnings call since the deal was forged — at least as much as explaining UBS’s slightly disappointing first-quarter numbers reported Tuesday and its muted outlook for the year. Credit Suisse is potentially a hugely valuable deal for UBS shareholders, but details on plans for the combination remain scant. UBS can’t say much to investors or to its former rival’s staff until the transaction closes, which should happen next month.

Swiss public opinion has weighed against the deal due to fears about its effects on competition and the taxpayer guarantees supporting it. Ermotti has to reshape Credit Suisse without making these fears a reality. He said UBS would make decisions based on facts and not emotions and added that opinion so far had been driven by sentiment and weren’t well informed.

Here’s Ermotti’s case: UBS is already the leading bank in Switzerland, not due to size or market share, but to its expertise and global reach. A combined UBS-Credit Suisse in Switzerland would have only half the number of branches as all the Swiss cooperative banks, or Raiffeisen, put together, he said. Its total share of mortgages and corporate loans would also be lower than the total share of Switzerland’s Cantonal banks, the semi-government-owned, local savings banks that work together in some areas.

“There is strong competition in the Swiss market,” he said. “Customers have plenty of options and we will have to work hard to earn and retain their relationships.”

UBS desperately wants to keep Credit Suisse in Switzerland, but it could prove an uphill struggle. Competition law had to be waived to get the deal done. Some Credit Suisse shareholders are pushing for a full or partial separation of the domestic bank in a way that would give them more value for their stakes. Credit Suisse’s domestic bank alone was previously valued at about four times what UBS is paying for the entire group, after all.

The cut-price cost means UBS expects to book a big profit when it completes the takeover. How much depends on the fair value that UBS puts on Credit Suisse’s assets and liabilities, and these could move around quite a bit compared with the $61 billion of shareholder equity that Credit Suisse reported on Monday.

For example, revenue from multiyear trades with clients already booked by Credit Suisse in its markets or wealth businesses might have to be written down because rising interest rates have cut the current value of future cash flows. At the same time, the funding costs behind some of Credit Suisse’s positions should fall significantly because of UBS’s strong balance sheet, which could boost the value of other positions.

Across the wealth-management, asset-management and Swiss businesses there will be overlapping clients who want to have more than one bank, clients that UBS rejects and others that it can convince to return. UBS won’t report much for some time about how this is shaking out. But it expects its total assets under management to jump to about $5 trillion. Adding Credit Suisse is equivalent to 7-10 years of organic asset growth, UBS said.

It hasn’t gained many assets from Credit Suisse’s troubles so far, it said. In fact, UBS itself lost $18 billion of deposits during the quarter, although most of that cash stayed with the bank, as it just moved into money market funds. Overall, clients remain risk averse, which puts a damper on UBS’s outlook for money management fees and trading activity.

But for now, UBS’s performance is a sideshow to the Credit Suisse deal and the bank’s efforts to ensure that it works. Ermotti’s last political appeal had a grander, historic scale. He looked back to UBS’s own bailout during the 2008 financial crisis and said the role it was playing now in helping to solve a new crisis was the ultimate payback for Switzerland. His campaign aims to get the best possible payback for UBS shareholders, too.

