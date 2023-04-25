Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority will soon tell Microsoft Corp. whether it can proceed with its $69 billion takeover of video game-maker Activision Blizzard Inc., maker of the Call of Duty franchise. The decision has the power to kill several deals and redraw the map of global merger regulation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The CMA’s review is exploring what healthy competition should look like in the nascent market for cloud gaming. In other words, the decision will come down to the watchdog’s interpretation of how something that hasn’t happened might impact something that it thinks could happen someday.

No one truly knows what to expect. The CMA has said it thinks Microsoft’s “multi-product ecosystem [of] leading cloud platform and PC operating system” could make it too strong a competitor in cloud gaming. Microsoft has argued that it is a “new and immature technology,” that cloud gamers are fickle, and that CMA should back off.

The issue is that watchdogs aren’t usually so inclined. Moreover, if the CMA sues to block the merger, it is likely to follow suit against two other tech deals it is reviewing: Broadcom Inc.’s $61 billion purchase of VMware Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.’s $1.7 billion deal for iRobot Corp.

The immediate impact would be felt by hedge funds that trade on deals. Should the two largest corporate mergers now in the market get blocked, the share prices of Activision and VMware will sink, forcing arbitrageurs to sell at steep losses. Bad will be made worse because of how heavily exposed many are to the two stocks, a result of fewer deals to trade. Regulators, of course, don’t make decisions based on the potential losses for arbs, and sacrifice from farmers to banks is the price of togetherness in Britain.

The bigger concern is that the UK gets a rare taste for what Brexit was supposed to be all about: outsized influence in a world that is moving away from you.

Created as stand-alone Britain’s answer to the European merger review process it had long been part of, the CMA has some unusual powers. When it decides, it needs only give “the gist” of the evidence upon which it relied. Yet any company appealing its decision must show it failed to properly interpret that evidence.

Putting aside the ironic potential of Britain’s most relevant export being zealous regulation, there are problems with an overpowering arbiter of global competition. Having the CMA decide the question of competition in an unformed market risks ill-founded precedent based on philosophy more than reality. No regulator should wield such uncontested power over the future of innovation.

Blocking the Activision deal would also put an end to one of the last great lies of Brexit: that it would make Britain better for business. It hasn’t. A small, outwardly mobile economic miracle has become a garden party of nostalgia. Yet sinking giant deals creates a useful illusion of having a hand in global events. That will be a tempting prospect to a government still desperate to prove going solo was the right course.

If the CMA blocks the Activision deal based on cloud concerns, it would also embolden those progressive regulators in the US and Europe who are eager to mistake their authority for a crystal ball. That should be a concern for business everywhere.

