The Food and Drug Administration’s conditional approval of Qalsody, a drug developed by Biogen Inc., could be carving out a new path for treatments for ALS. Just 300 people in the US with a rare, genetic form of ALS will be eligible for Qalsody. But the FDA’s decision could have broader implications for the development of treatments for the devastating neurodegenerative disease.

Here’s the catch, though: We don’t really know whether Qalsody works in a meaningful way. In a first in ALS, the drug’s approval wasn’t based on data showing its efficacy, but rather on so-called “biomarker” data showing it can lower levels of a protein associated with damage to neurons in the brain and spinal cord.

The FDA’s approval makes sense for this small group of patients. But as this biomarker becomes increasingly integrated into broader drug development for ALS, regulators should make sure there’s a clear link between levels of this biomarker and patient outcomes.

Qalsody, which Biogen developed in partnership with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., addresses what is believed to be an underlying cause of ALS in a small group of people. These patients make a mutated form of a protein called SOD1. But so far, clinical trials of Qalsody haven’t clearly proven it can help these patients live longer or with fewer symptoms — only that it can lower levels of a protein called neurofilament light chain, or NfL.

Motor neurons, the cells that control basic functions like speech, movement, breathing and swallowing, have long arms called axons packed with neurofilaments. When neurons are damaged — say, a football player takes a gruesome hit on the field — neurofilaments spill out into the spinal fluid and blood. With a temporary injury like a concussion, levels of neurofilaments eventually go back to normal. But when the damage is constant, such as with a chronic condition like ALS, levels begin to go up, finally plateauing around the time symptoms emerge.

Researchers hypothesized that if NfL is a signal of ongoing damage in ALS, then a drug that significantly lowers levels of the protein should correlate to improvements in symptoms. But testing that theory was difficult — for many years, the only way to accurately measure concentrations of the drug was to take a spinal tap. The recent arrival of a blood test for NfL opened new possibilities.

That makes the approval for Qalsody based on its ability to lower NfL levels a first for the field. But the FDA’s nod is conditional. In order to be fully approved, Biogen must show the drug has a clinical effect in a trial it recently began in carriers of the SOD1 mutation who have yet to develop symptoms of ALS. Their NfL levels will be closely monitored and when they start to rise, indicating onset of the disease, they will be randomized to receive either the drug or a placebo.

An approval for Qalsody based on its ability to lower levels of the protein is “a significant advance for the field,” Priya Singhal, Biogen’s head of development, told investors during the company’s first-quarter earnings call yesterday. She noted the advance would also inform the development of other ALS drugs in Biogen’s pipeline, including BIIB105, a drug in Phase 2 studies with the potential to treat the broader ALS population.

Other companies working on ALS — and potentially on other neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer’s and frontal temporal dementia, where a similar rise in neurofilament has been observed — are likely to follow suit.

The question, though, is what role NfL levels should reasonably play in drug development. Should those measurements alone — absent other evidence, like longer life — be used as the basis of an approval for ALS drugs? Or should they primarily be a way of guiding companies’ decisions on whether to move a drug forward in development?

The former would be the ideal for accelerating drug development, but the latter seems to exist on more solid scientific ground — at least for now.

Michael Benatar, a University of Miami scientist leading the trial of Qalsody in presymptomatic disease, can imagine using a change in neurofilament levels to decide whether a drug should move on from a mid-sized Phase 2 study to larger, more expensive Phase 3 trials.

NfL tests could also be useful in making sense of the often-messy data inherent to neurodegenerative diseases. Patients with ALS deteriorate at different, unpredictable rates. That can make it hard in clinical trials to tell whether a drug works.

The need for patients who might benefit from Qalsody is great, and given their small numbers, it makes a lot of sense to expand access to the drug while other trials proceed. But as momentum and excitement around the possibility of a biomarker gathers, clinicians and regulatory authorities — and patients — should insist on a clear connection between lowering NfL and improving patients’ lives.

