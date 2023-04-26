Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The world is full of thankless tasks, though only a select few can attract the type of vitriol directed in recent years at Britain’s judges — who have been called subverters of democracy, politically biased leftists, enemies of the people and wet liberals soft on crime. Get ready for another volley of outrage if an appeal this week against the government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda proves successful.

So who would want to be a judge in the UK these days? Only 8% of salaried judges in England and Wales feel valued by the government, the 2022 UK Judicial Attitude Survey showed last month. That was down by a percentage point from the last time they were asked, in 2020.

It’s a result that should make the government pay attention. The judiciary has offered a convenient foil for the frustrations and unfulfilled promises of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union. Attacking a privileged elite that is perceived to be standing in the way of the will of the people — or at least can be presented as doing so — makes an easy win for politicians in need of a scapegoat. The judicial survey, which has a 99% response rate from full-time judges so is highly authoritative, is a reminder that such a strategy has consequences. This is ultimately corrosive to democracy and potentially to the UK’s standing in the world -- as political leaders in Israel, Hungary and Poland are learning.

A key turning point came in November 2016, with the Daily Mail’s “Enemies of the People” headline. The infamous front page followed a court ruling that only parliament, not the government, had the power to invoke Article 50, triggering the Brexit withdrawal process. The headline appeared over photographs of three judges; the Conservative-supporting newspaper accused them of declaring war on democracy and disclosed details about their private lives. Future Prime Minister Liz Truss, who as Lord Chancellor had a legal duty to defend the independence of the judiciary, said nothing initially.

Government attacks on judges increased in frequency and intensity after that, according to a report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Democracy and the Constitution last year. Brexit has continued to be the biggest bone of contention. A Supreme Court ruling in 2019 that Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue, or suspend, parliament for five weeks was unlawful spurred another rash of complaints that judges were trying to thwart the public’s wishes. Ministers have also chafed over the continuing influence of the European Court of Human Rights, which intervened to prevent the UK from sending asylum seekers to Rwanda last June.

It’s natural for governments to be displeased by adverse decisions in the courts. But to respond to setbacks by complaining of political bias, pledging to root out “leftist culture” in the judiciary (as Johnson did in 2019), or threatening to “get the judges sorted” (as Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings was quoted as saying) gives a misleading impression of the constitutional role of judges and risks undermining public trust in a pillar of the rule of law.

The idea that the judiciary is a hotbed of left-wing radicalism has always been fanciful. Judges are mostly privately educated, elderly (86% of full-time Court of Appeal judges are over 60, and 97% of High Court judges are over 50), and economically advantaged. As a demographic, they are more likely to lean conservative. In any case, the government always has a remedy for court decisions it doesn’t like: pass new legislation in parliament.

In fact, this is what the government is doing. Under Dominic Raab, who resigned as justice secretary and deputy prime minister last week, it proposed to repeal and replace the 1998 Human Rights Act. Conservative MPs have also been pushing for the UK to withdraw from the European convention on human rights to aid its crackdown on immigration.

They should be careful what they wish for. Judicial independence has been under pressure around the world. Most recently, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month delayed a planned overhaul that would allow the government to handpick judges, after weeks of mass protests. Israel’s proposals mirror changes in Hungary and Poland that strengthened the hand of political leaders over the judiciary, part of a slide toward more illiberal, authoritarian forms of government.

In Hungary, where Viktor Orban has been prime minister since 2010, the erosion of judicial independence was followed by restrictions on free media and civil society that irked fellow EU members. Members of the European Parliament declared last year that Hungary is no longer a fully functioning democracy and instead should be considered a “hybrid regime of electoral autocracy.” Meanwhile, leaving the ECHR would put the Britain alongside Russia as the only countries to have exited the convention in the past 50 years. Is this really the company the UK wants to keep?

It would be unwise for Britain to continue further down this road. Perhaps it’s time for politicians to start biting their tongues and moderating their language a little. That could begin with the Rwanda decision, whatever the outcome.

