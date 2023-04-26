Brookland Grove adding 60 townhouses to Northeast Washington One of two models is on the market for $909,900, the other for $859,900 A view from behind some of the Brookland Grove townhouses in Northeast Washington. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Address: 436 Holmwood Dr. NE, Washington, D.C.

Builder: Tri Pointe Homes

Type of home: Townhouse

Prices: Whitlow model starts at $909,900; Edgewood model starts at $859,900

Number of units: 60 (11 sold; 10 available for purchase; six move-in ready)

Bedrooms: 3 or 4

Bathrooms: 3 or 4

Square-Footage: Whitlow: 2,086 to 2,169; Edgewood: 2,149 to 2,167

HOA fees: $210 a month

Property website: Brookland Grove Features Brookland Grove is a Tri Pointe Homes development of 60 townhouses near Catholic University in Northeast Washington. The three- and four-level units have colorful brick fronts and plank siding designed to complement existing houses in the Edgewood neighborhood. Celebrity interior designer and television host Bobby Berk decorated Brookland Grove’s two showcase model units, which will be available to purchase and ready to occupy once most of the townhouses are sold.

The decorated Whitlow model unit has a mid-century-modern theme, with brass fixtures and hardware, walnut cabinets and mid-century-inspired furniture. The decorated Edgewood model unit has a Japanese-inspired theme, with neutral and white tones and light oak furniture and floors.

“At Tri Pointe Homes, we work closely with the interior design team to ensure that the design is targeted to the demographic of our potential buyers,” said Brad Blank, Tri Pointe Homes division president. “Each home must be different but both equal in design excellence. The design must also enhance the architectural elements of the homes and the furniture must be scaled properly. Bobby’s team was a great partner and far exceeded our expectations.”

Brookland Grove townhouses have maple cabinets and quartz, granite and cultured marble countertops with a choice of colors and finishes. All levels have nine-foot ceilings. The first floor and garage-entry foyer have engineered-hardwood floors. Stained oak stairs connect the first and second floors in the Whitlow and the lower level and first floor in the Edgewood. Carpet is standard on stairs and floors elsewhere.

The first floor of both types of townhouse has a kitchen, a dining area, a powder room and a great room with an optional gas fireplace. A cantilevered deck is optional. The Whitlow can have an optional outdoor living area instead of the deck. Other Whitlow options include the kitchen at the back of the house and a pocket office in front, next to the dining area.

Both types have three or four bedrooms and three or four bathrooms, including a powder room. The Edgewood has two bedrooms on the second level; the Whitlow has two or three. Edgewood options include a room extension with a bay window in the primary bedroom over the optional deck and a second door to the hall bathroom for direct access from the second bedroom. The Whitlow has the option of turning two of the bedrooms into one large room and upgrading the hall bathroom to an en suite bathroom. Both types have a laundry space with hookups for a washer and a dryer on the second floor.

The Edgewood has a bedroom, loft and terrace on the third floor. A full bathroom is optional and an alternate floor plan has two bedrooms with a full bathroom between them. The Whitlow has the option to add a roof terrace.

Both types of townhouse come standard with a recreation room and a garage on the lower level. The Edgewood has the option of removing the recreation room to enlarge the one-car garage. Adding a powder room to the recreation room is another option. The Whitlow has a two-car garage and a recreation room. Options include adding a powder room or a full bathroom to the recreation room or replacing the recreation room with an office or with a bedroom and an en suite bathroom.

Kitchens

The standard kitchen has an island, chrome faucets, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and maple cabinets with a variety of finishes. The decorated model units have the optional gourmet kitchen with upgrades including a wall oven, a cooktop with a vent hood, and pantry cabinets. The kitchen is in the center of the Edgewood floor plan and can be in the center or rear of the Whitlow.

The decorated Whitlow model kitchen has black fixtures and hardware, stainless-steel appliances, black cabinets on the walls, blue-green cabinets on the island, and black quartz countertops and backsplash. The decorated Edgewood model kitchen has stainless-steel appliances and a sink with a black faucet on the island, which has a waterfall edge. The island cabinets are light wood and the other cabinets are white. Countertops are gray quartz and the backsplash is white subway tile.

Bathrooms The standard first floor of both types of townhouse has a powder room with a pedestal sink, and the standard second floor has two full bathrooms. Options include a powder room on the lower level of the Edgewood and a powder room or a full bathroom on the lower level of the Whitlow. A full bathroom is optional on the third floor of the Edgewood.

The decorated Edgewood model unit has black bathroom fixtures. The second-floor hall bathroom has a shower-tub combo and a single-sink vanity. The shower surround and floor are light-brown tile. The primary suite bathroom has a double-sink vanity with gold quartz countertop, a shower with a bench and light-wood cabinets. The floor and shower surround are gray tile. The third-floor bathroom has a shower and a single sink. The vanity has a gray quartz countertop and light-wood cabinetry. The shower surround is white tile, and the floor is gray tile.

The decorated Whitlow model unit has brass bathroom fixtures and hardware and walnut-colored wood cabinetry. The second-floor hall bathroom has a shower-tub combo and a single sink. The shower surround has white tile, and the floor has black and white tile. Berk chose a blue and white dragonfly-motif wallpaper for this bathroom. The primary bathroom has a double-sink vanity with a gold quartz countertop. The shower has a bench, and the surround is textured beige tile. The shower floor has gray tile, and the bathroom floor has gray tile. The lower-level bathroom has a single vanity with a white quartz countertop, gray floor tile and a shower with blue wall tile and white floor tile.

Neighborhood

Edgewood

Recreation, shops and restaurants Brookland Grove has two acres of green space, tree-lined streets and a playground. The Metropolitan Branch Trail, which runs for eight miles between Union Station and Silver Spring, Md., borders the neighborhood. Franciscan Monastery Garden is a mile away, and the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception is less than a half-mile away.

The Brookland Arts Walk, which has galleries and studios, and the Monroe Street Market, which has shops and restaurants, are less than a half-mile away. Three Part Harmony Farm, which sells vegetables through CSA (community supported agriculture) subscriptions, is across Fourth Street from Brookland Grove. Other restaurants and stores are nearby.

Schools

Elementary: Noyes Elementary

Middle: Brookland Middle School

High: Dunbar High School

Transit

The Brookland-Catholic University Metro station, on the Red Line, is a half-mile away. The Rhode Island Avenue-Brentwood Metro station, also on the Red Line, is a mile away.

What sets it apart

The Bobby Berk-designed model units showcase ideas for decorating the townhouses at Brookland Grove, Blank said. “Our team’s attention to detail and thoughtful planning and execution, while seamlessly blending into the existing neighborhood, sets Brookland Grove apart from other communities in the area,” he said.