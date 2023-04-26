Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The early returns are in, and US earnings so far look better than feared, but any sense of relief is premature at best. Companies are winning at a rigged game — and just barely. Through the early part of earnings season, about 82% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported have beat analysts’ consensus expectations, including both Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. on Tuesday. That all sounds impressive, but it’s barely above normal. In the past five years, the beat rate has averaged about 76% each quarter, and it has never dipped below 65%, thanks to active expectations management designed to make every quarter look triumphant.But this is no victory, and the first quarter was never truly in question anyway. Instead, investors are trying to assess the probability of a recession in the second half of 2023 or early 2024 after the Federal Reserve’s historically fast tightening of monetary policy. Unemployment is expected to start ticking up (but remained low in the first quarter); excess household savings should start to dip (from still high levels); and the nascent signs of credit distress (which you still have to squint to see) could ultimately turn into rising defaults. All told, the first quarter was somewhat less bad than expected, but it’s yesterday’s news.

Consider the momentum in earnings revisions several quarters into the future. Earnings-per-share projections are still coming down swiftly for the next four quarters, and until that trend looks as if it’s bottoming, it will be hard to find much blue sky in the outlook.

Of course, Wall Street has been dwelling on recession risks for more than a year. There’s more negativity priced into the market than there was at the start of 2022, but it’s hard to conclude with any confidence that it’s “enough.” The average recession zaps about 31% from earnings per share — and the market is nowhere near pricing that in. (True, the mean is dragged down by the financial crisis, and EPS contractions were much more muted during the “mild” recessions in the 1980s and early 1990s.) Still, sell-side forecasts now imply only a peak-to-trough decline of about 3.4% in trailing 12-months EPS, with the bottom in the second quarter. Even in the very short run, the streak of first-quarter earnings beats is no reason to get excited. In recent history, there’s been no observable relationship between the rate of positive earnings surprises and the performance of the S&P 500 during earnings season. As the scatter plot below shows, earnings can crush the artificially low earnings bar and hardly elicit any kind of immediate rally in the broad index, and vice versa. The graphic depicts a hazy cloud — not a relationship — and that’s precisely the point. It seems as though earnings beats have become managed into irrelevance.

In the meantime, the stock market finds itself in the middle of a tug of war. If the economy and profits remain resilient, that will probably spur the Fed to keep interest rates high, and price-earnings ratios will struggle to rebound further. Conversely, any hint of easier monetary policy will probably coincide with a more dire outlook for profits. Investors should curb their enthusiasm about earnings surprises in the first three months of the year, because it’s the next four quarters that truly matter, and they’re as uncertain as ever.

Jonathan Levin has worked as a Bloomberg journalist in Latin America and the U.S., covering finance, markets and M&A. Most recently, he has served as the company's Miami bureau chief. He is a CFA charterholder.

