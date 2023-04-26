Disney sues Gov. Ron DeSantis, alleging political retaliation

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Walt Disney Co. is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over what it calls a “relentless campaign to weaponize government power” — a major escalation of the year-long clash between the entertainment giant and conservative governor. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida came the same day the governor’s handpicked board declared a Disney-friendly deal null and void. Disney and DeSantis’s office have been tussling privately for the past year, but the frequency and intensity of their sparring has intensified dramatically in recent days.

The standoff, which could have major political and economic consequences, began in early 2022 when Disney leaders criticized a controversial education bill advanced by DeSantis and other Florida Republicans. Disney’s resorts in Florida are some of the state’s prime attractions, but DeSantis expressed outrage that the company dare criticize the education bill and he began attacking the company, saying it had received preferential treatment for too long.

The governor, whom many consider a top presidential contender, has repeatedly turned to the state’s Republican-controlled legislature to help him rein in Disney. The first effort came in a special session in April 2022, when lawmakers dissolved the special taxing district created in 1967 to help the company develop and control its vast property near Orlando.

But that move quickly caused concerns about what would happen with Disney’s tax and debt burden. Local government officials called it “a $1 billion debt bomb” and said they could have been forced to raise taxes on property owners to pay for what Disney’s district used to fund, such as roads and other services.

DeSantis ordered another special session in February to address that issue by keeping the tax district, but replacing the board selected by Disney — called the Reedy Creek Improvement District — with a new panel. DeSantis chose the five new board members and called the agency the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board. When the new board held its first meeting in March, members said they discovered that the outgoing Disney board had handed over most of their power to Disney. That’s what they voted to overturn on Wednesday.

In its legal complaint, Disney accused DeSantis of punishing it for protected speech, threatening its business operations, jeopardizing its economic future in the region, and violating its constitutional rights.

“Having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials.”

A DeSantis spokeswoman called Disney’s lawsuit “another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters” and circumvent state law.

“We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state,” said Taryn Fenske, communications director for the governor’s office.

What started with criticism over a controversial education bill has turned into a high profile tug-of-war between two of the state’s most powerful entities: Disney, which employs more than 75,000 people, and DeSantis, who is expected to announce his bid for the GOP presidential nomination in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, business goes on as usual at the Magic Kingdom.

Matt Roseboom, the editor and publisher of Attractions Magazine, which covers Disney and other theme parks, said the Disney-DeSantis feud hasn’t impacted visitors to the Florida park. “The average guest that’s coming to Disney probably has heard something about the feud, but it’s really not affecting anything,”

The new board said it may have to raise taxes on Disney to pay for attorneys to fight the company in court. DeSantis has floated the idea of building another theme park on Disney property, or even a state prison.

But the notion seems far-fetched, Roseboom said.

“I think everybody’s pretty confident that Disney is not going to have to have a prison in the Magic Kingdom,” he said. “I think people are just more making a joke out of it right now.”

International researcher Cate Brown contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated.

