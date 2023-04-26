Alerus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.2 million.
The company posted revenue of $63.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $48.9 million.
Alerus shares have fallen 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.09, a fall of 44% in the last 12 months.
_____
