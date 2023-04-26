Align Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. — TEMPE, Ariz. — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $87.8 million.
The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system posted revenue of $943.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $908.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Align Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $980 million to $1 billion.
Align Technology shares have increased 68% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $354.75, a drop of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.
