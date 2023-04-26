Align Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TEMPE, Ariz. — TEMPE, Ariz. — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $87.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.82 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system posted revenue of $943.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $908.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Align Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $980 million to $1 billion.

Align Technology shares have increased 68% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $354.75, a drop of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALGN

GiftOutline Gift Article