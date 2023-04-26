Alkermes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.8 million in its first quarter.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $287.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $284.2 million.
Alkermes shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 7% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALKS