Allegion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $123.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.58 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $923 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $851 million.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.75 per share.

Allegion shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 6%. The stock has dropped 11% in the last 12 months.

