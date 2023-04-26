Allegion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $123.5 million.
The security device maker posted revenue of $923 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $851 million.
Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.75 per share.
Allegion shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 6%. The stock has dropped 11% in the last 12 months.
