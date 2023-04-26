AllianceBernstein: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $67.4 million.
AllianceBernstein shares have dropped nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $34.10, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AB