American Tower: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON — American Tower Corp. (AMT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Boston, said it had funds from operations of $1.19 billion, or $2.54 per share, in the period. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.38 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $335.8 million, or 72 cents per share.

The wireless communications infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.74 billion.

American Tower expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $9.53 to $9.76 per share.

The company’s shares have decreased almost 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 6%. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.

