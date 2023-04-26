The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Amerisafe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 26, 2023 at 4:35 p.m. EDT

DERIDDER, La. — DERIDDER, La. — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $17.3 million.

The Deridder, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 83 cents per share.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $78.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $76.8 million.

Amerisafe shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.21, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMSF

