Amerisafe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The insurance provider posted revenue of $78.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $76.8 million.

The Deridder, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 83 cents per share.

Amerisafe shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.21, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.