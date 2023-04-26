Amerisafe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DERIDDER, La. — DERIDDER, La. — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $17.3 million.
Amerisafe shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.21, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.
