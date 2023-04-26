Amphenol: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $439.2 million.
The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Amphenol expects its per-share earnings to range from 66 cents to 68 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.16 billion.
Amphenol shares have decreased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 6%. The stock has risen roughly 6% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APH