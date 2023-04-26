Arch Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PEMBROKE, Bermuda — PEMBROKE, Bermuda — Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $715 million. The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.73 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.09 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.84 billion.

Arch Capital shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $72.29, an increase of 55% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACGL

GiftOutline Gift Article