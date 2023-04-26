ASGN Inc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — GLEN ALLEN, Va. — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $49.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

ASGN Inc shares have declined 8.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $74.54, a decline of 34% in the last 12 months.

