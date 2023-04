Atlantic Tele-Network: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $185.8 million in the period.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 30 cents per share.

BEVERLY, Mass. — BEVERLY, Mass. — Atlantic Tele-Network Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its first quarter.

Atlantic Tele-Network shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $38.40, a drop of 4% in the last 12 months.