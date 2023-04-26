Atlantic Tele-Network: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. — BEVERLY, Mass. — Atlantic Tele-Network Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its first quarter.
Atlantic Tele-Network shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $38.40, a drop of 4% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATNI