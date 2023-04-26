ADP: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROSELAND, N.J. — ROSELAND, N.J. — Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.04 billion. On a per-share basis, the Roseland, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.52 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The payroll and human resources company posted revenue of $4.93 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.89 billion.

ADP shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 6%. The stock has dropped almost 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADP

GiftOutline Gift Article