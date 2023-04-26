ADP: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSELAND, N.J. — ROSELAND, N.J. — Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.04 billion.
The payroll and human resources company posted revenue of $4.93 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.89 billion.
ADP shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 6%. The stock has dropped almost 7% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADP