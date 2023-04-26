Avery Dennison: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MENTOR, Ohio — MENTOR, Ohio — Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $121.2 million. The Mentor, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.70 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The maker of office products posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

Avery Dennison expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.85 to $9.20 per share.

Avery Dennison shares have decreased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 6%. The stock has climbed slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

