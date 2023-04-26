Blackstone Mortgage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $117.8 million.
The real estate finance company posted revenue of $491.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $174.2 million.
Blackstone Mortgage shares have declined 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 46% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BXMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BXMT