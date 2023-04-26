Boeing: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ARLINGTON, Va. — ARLINGTON, Va. — Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $414 million in its first quarter. The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.27 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 98 cents per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $17.92 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.36 billion.

Boeing shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 6%. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.

