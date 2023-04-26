Boeing: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. — ARLINGTON, Va. — Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $414 million in its first quarter.
The airplane builder posted revenue of $17.92 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.36 billion.
Boeing shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 6%. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BA