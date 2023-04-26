BOK Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. — TULSA, Okla. — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $162.4 million.
The Regional banking operator posted revenue of $694.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $530.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $524.2 million.
BOK Financial shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped roughly 10% in the last 12 months.
