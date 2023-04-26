Boston Scientific: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $314 million.
The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $3.39 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.15 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Boston Scientific expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 50 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $1.96 per share.
Boston Scientific shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 6%. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.
