CGI: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL — MONTREAL — CGI Group Inc. (GIB) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $310.2 million.
The information technology and business process services company posted revenue of $2.75 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.65 billion.
