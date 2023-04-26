Churchill Downs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $155.7 million. The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $4.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.96 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The racetrack operator and gambling company posted revenue of $559.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $537.8 million.

Churchill Downs shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $251.84, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

