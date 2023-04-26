Churchill Downs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $155.7 million.
The racetrack operator and gambling company posted revenue of $559.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $537.8 million.
Churchill Downs shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $251.84, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHDN