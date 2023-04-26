Core Laboratories: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands — AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands — Core Laboratories NV (CLB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.4 million.
The energy services company posted revenue of $128.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Core Laboratories said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $135 million.
