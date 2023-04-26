CVB Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Calif. — ONTARIO, Calif. — CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $59.3 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $156 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $138.9 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.5 million.
