Edwards Lifesciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. — IRVINE, Calif. — Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $340.5 million.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Edwards Lifesciences expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 68 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion for the fiscal second quarter.
Edwards Lifesciences expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.48 to $2.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.6 billion to $6 billion.
