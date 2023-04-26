Extreme Networks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported profit of $22.1 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The maker of network infrastructure equipment posted revenue of $332.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Extreme Networks expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 34 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $340 million to $350 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

