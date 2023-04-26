Farmers National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CANFIELD, Ohio — CANFIELD, Ohio — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $7.1 million.
The bank posted revenue of $61.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $47 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.6 million.
