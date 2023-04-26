Fortive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. — EVERETT, Wash. — Fortive Corp. (FTV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $173.6 million.
The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Fortive expects its per-share earnings to range from 78 cents to 82 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.5 billion for the fiscal second quarter.
Fortive expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.29 to $3.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $6 billion to $6.1 billion.
