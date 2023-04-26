Fortune Brands Innovations: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DEERFIELD, Ill. — DEERFIELD, Ill. — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $84.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

Fortune Brands Innovations expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $3.85 per share.

