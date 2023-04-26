Goosehead: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Texas — WESTLAKE, Texas — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $81,000 in its first quarter.
The insurance company posted revenue of $58 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.6 million.
Goosehead expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $267 million.
