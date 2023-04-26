HBT Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $9.2 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $59.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $54.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.5 million.
