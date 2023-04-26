The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Healthcare Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
April 26, 2023 at 7:11 a.m. EDT

BENSALEM, Pa. — BENSALEM, Pa. — Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $12.7 million.

The Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The provider of housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to health care facilities posted revenue of $417.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $423.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCSG

