Healthcare Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share.

The provider of housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to health care facilities posted revenue of $417.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $423.1 million.