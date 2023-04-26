Healthcare Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BENSALEM, Pa. — BENSALEM, Pa. — Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $12.7 million.
The provider of housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to health care facilities posted revenue of $417.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $423.1 million.
