Helen of Troy: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HAMILTON, Bermuda — HAMILTON, Bermuda — Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $36.2 million. The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.01 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The personal and household products company posted revenue of $484.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $456.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $143.3 million, or $5.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.

Helen of Troy expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $9 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HELE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HELE

GiftOutline Gift Article