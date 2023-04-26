Hersha Hospitality: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. — HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 7 cents per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had a loss of $14.9 million, or 38 cents per share.
The hotel real estate investment trust, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, posted revenue of $75.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Hersha Hospitality expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 39 cents to 45 cents.
