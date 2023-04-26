Hersha Hospitality: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. — HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $1.03 billion, or 2 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 7 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $14.9 million, or 38 cents per share.

The hotel real estate investment trust, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, posted revenue of $75.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Hersha Hospitality expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 39 cents to 45 cents.

