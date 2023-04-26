HomeTrust Bancshares: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — ASHEVILLE, N.C. — HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $6.7 million.
The holding company for HomeTrust Bank posted revenue of $59 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.8 million, which also topped Street forecasts.
