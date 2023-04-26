Horizon Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $18.2 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $81.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $54.9 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.6 million.
