Icon PLC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 18, Ireland — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $116.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin 18, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.90 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.98 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

Icon PLC expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.40 to $13.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.94 billion to $8.34 billion.

