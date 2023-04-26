Kilroy Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES — Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.17 per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $56.6 million, or 48 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in Los Angeles, posted revenue of $292.8 million in the period.
Kilroy Realty expects full-year funds from operations to be $4.30 to $4.50 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRC