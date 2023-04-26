Mattel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $106.5 million in its first quarter.
The toy maker posted revenue of $814.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $746.3 million.
Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAT